‘I was infuriated’ | Loudon Co. sheriff warns residents of scammers posing as fallen sgt.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been just over a year since Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty while trying to clear debris from the interstate, and his name is once again being brought to light from the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jimmy Davis would much rather talk about all Jenkins did for the department, but he’s now putting out alerts to people that call East Tennessee home that someone is using his name trying to scam people.

“Most people around our area are familiar with Chris’s story,” said Davis as to why people in Loudon Co. have not fallen victim to the scam.

According to Loudon County dispatch, people in Dandridge, Chattanooga, Kentucky, Colorado and Oregon have called to report that a man posing as Jenkins on a dating app was trying to solicit money after an exchange of explicit pictures.

“It said you’ve just received pictures of a minor and there’s going to be charges unless you pay $600,” said Davis.

Davis said the scam could be discovered if people who get notified simply googled the name Chris Jenkins, and hoped that regardless of the scam, people go the extra mile before sending any sort of money or personal information.

Moving forward, he’s just trying to ensure that Jenkins’ name is used properly and not in an effort to solicit money or threaten jail time.

“Using his name in this way, of course you see everything we deal with but this hits close to home,” said Davis.

If you encounter one of these scams you’re asked to contact the Loudon County Sheriffs Office.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.