Key Tennessee player returning to the court

Tamari Key announced she was returning to Rocky Top.
Lady Vol basketball
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol Tamari Key announced she was returning to the court next season.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs

“When my senior season was cut short, my goal was always to get back on the floor with my teammates,” Key said. “I’ll be back on Rocky Top next season.”

Key’s season ended in Dec. after doctors found blood clots in her lungs during testing.

The center averaged 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 66.7% from the field in nine games in her senior season.

Following the Lady Vols’ championship appearance on Sunday, they will get a few days off before they begin their preparations for the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Kellie Harper’s team is currently ranked No. 23 in the country.

