Knoxville police looking for missing woman
Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for a missing woman last seen at a local motel, according to an announcement from the department.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for a missing woman last seen at a local motel, according to an announcement from the department.
Alexis Kirby, 27, was last seen at the Motel 6 on Merchant Center Boulevard, officials said.
“There is a belief that Alexis could be in danger,” officials added. She may be travelling in a grey 2021 Nissan Altima with a temporary tag numbered QFNY7QN.
Those with information should call 911 or 865-215-7165.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.