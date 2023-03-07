Knoxville police looking for missing woman

Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for a missing woman last seen at a local motel, according to an announcement from the department.
Alexis Kirby, 27
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are looking for a missing woman last seen at a local motel, according to an announcement from the department.

Alexis Kirby, 27, was last seen at the Motel 6 on Merchant Center Boulevard, officials said.

“There is a belief that Alexis could be in danger,” officials added. She may be travelling in a grey 2021 Nissan Altima with a temporary tag numbered QFNY7QN.

Those with information should call 911 or 865-215-7165.

