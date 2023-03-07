Knoxville’s only female head brewer invites all to celebrate International Women’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the eve of International Woman’s Day, Elst Brewing Company in Knoxville is honoring the occasion by hosting an event led by their head brewer.

Ally Duffy is the head brewer at Elst and is the only one in Knoxville and Knox County, she’s also one of three in East Tennessee.

Tuesday night at 6:30, Duffy is hosting an event to Celebrate International Women’s Day, and the role women play in brewing.

”It was just an effort to get women and non-binary folks interested in craft beer production,” said Duffy.

Duffy hosted a brewing event back on Galantines Day, the day before Valentine’s, that was designed to both show women the inner workings of brewing, and also make a beer for Tuesday’s event.

”I think it’s going to be a great educational night to serve as a catalyst to get more inclusion in the industry,” said Duffy.

Tuesday they will drink a Hibiscus New England IPA, made by the women who attended back in February.

The gathering will have guest speaker Dr. Sarah Ritchey from UT in attendance too, talking about women’s role in brewing historically.

”This is honestly, raising awareness is one baby step towards fixing the problem,” said Duffy.

The event will also have representatives from YWCA on hand to talk about the organization’s domestic violence programs.

”That is based on my own personal experience in my past and so it is just a very important cause to my heart is to get funding to help women in need,” said Duffy.

Tuesday’s event is for everyone to attend, hoping to bridge a gap between representation and involvement in an industry needing more than the man’s touch it’s getting now.

”It’s for the community, allyship is important and we all want to support each other,” said Duffy.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.