March Madness: Blood Bank Edition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, March 6, MEDIC Regional Blood Center began its basketball themed competition with nine other blood centers across the nation.

With the goal of stocking up on life saving transfusable blood products, the competition pits blood center against blood center to see which donor base can can roll up their sleeves the most in the weekly matchups.

“Everyone at MEDIC loves competition, and we love college sports so this is a great way to celebrate both while collecting much needed products,” said communications and public relations director Kristy Altman. “Donating blood products saves the lives of your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, and your donation could help us bring home the title.”

Much like its namesake, the competition will be conducted in a bracket-style elimination format, with the winner being crowned the blood center champion. Points for the total score are calculated by the number of blood donations received during a week-long period. Results will be announced via social media every Tuesday, with a final winner to be announced April 4.

MEDIC’s first matchup will be ImpactLife, a blood center servicing hospitals in parts of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin.

MEDIC Blood Center Mobile Donation Bus

MEDIC suggests those interested in donating schedule an appointment by calling 865-524-3074 or by visiting medicblood.org/donate. Those interested can also download the new MEDIC donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment. Walk-in donations are also welcomed.

