Missing person investigation continues wanted man found

Investigators said they found Lee Allen Denton, but the investigation into the missing person continues.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found an East Tennessee man wanted for questioning in a missing person case.
Investigators said they were looking to locate Lee Allen Denton in connection to the March 1 disappearance of a missing Jefferson County man.
Police originally thought Denton would be in either Blount or Knox counties, but he was arrested by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges, JCSO officials said.
The missing person investigation is still underway.
