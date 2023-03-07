More clouds and cooler air arrives Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The colder air filters in Wednesday and sticks around for the next several days. We’ll also add in scattered to spotty showers to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Gusts continue out of the north tonight at about 25 mph. This will filter in that cooler air dropping temperatures to around 37 degrees. Greene, Hancock, Claiborne, and Hawkins County are under a Freeze Warning tonight as temperatures drop to about 32 degrees.

The breezy conditions continue Wednesday with a mixture of sun and clouds, but more clouds at times. We are much cooler but near average for this time of year with a high of 57 degrees. A stray shower is possible later in the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday with a high near 59 degrees. Spotty to scattered showers arrive by the afternoon to evening hours. More rain moves in late Thursday night through Friday morning then changes to spotty showers by the afternoon. We’ll hover around the mid-50s for highs Friday into the weekend.

Spotty mountain snow is possible Friday night into Saturday. We’ll stay in the mid-50s both days this weekend with more rain arriving later Saturday night into Sunday. Chilly, light rain showers are scattered throughout the day, then changes to spotty snow in our higher elevations at times Monday and Tuesday of next week.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, afternoon temperatures remain on the chilly side going form the 50s to potentially the upper 40s by mid-week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

