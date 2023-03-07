New house bill will allow educational staff to openly practice religion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new house bill could prevent school districts from punishing faculty and staff for practicing their religion at schools.

House Bill 547 was passed Tuesday morning by Kentucky’s House Education Committee.

Many supporters of the bill say it is within their first amendment right to openly practice their religion in schools.

Critics of the bill said that the language used in the bill should be more in line with a supreme court case related to the bill.

