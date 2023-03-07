Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department officials announced Tuesday morning a missing Ohio man was last seen in the area.

Franklin Eavers, 36, was last seen in Gatlinburg on March 4 at 10 p.m. and has a condition that may impact his ability to contact his family or return home. Police asked for anyone who may have information about Eavers or his location to call the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181.

