Pedestrian hit twice, dies in multi-vehicle Loudon Co. crash, THP says

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed in a late night crash in Loudon Co., according to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to I-75 South near mile marker 75.6 around 11:49 p.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old was driving an Audi when he hit a pedestrian identified as 42-year-old Yosyp Kanolash.

Kanolash was then hit by another car, a sedan. THP officials said they do not know who was driving it.

Four people were in the Audi but none were charged or injured. All four were wearing their seatbelts.

