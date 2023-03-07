Pedestrian hit twice, dies in multi-vehicle Loudon Co. crash, THP says

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was killed in a late night crash in Loudon Co., according to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to I-75 South near mile marker 75.6 around 11:49 p.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old was driving an Audi when he hit a pedestrian identified as 42-year-old Yosyp Kanolash.

Kanolash was then hit by another car, a sedan. THP officials said they do not know who was driving it.

Four people were in the Audi but none were charged or injured. All four were wearing their seatbelts.

