Planned roadwork for I-275 will bring temporary lane closures
This spring will see repair work temporarily shutting down lanes in the Knoxville area.
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation officials announced plans for repair work that may impact your evenings for the next few months.
Beginning on March 12, TDOT will be closing lanes on I-275 between the I-640 and I-40 splits. The lane closures are planned so that construction crews can repair concrete damage on the Baxter Ave and Heiskell Ave bridges. TDOT officials expect the work to be completed by June 30.
Construction is planned to start at 7 p.m. and conclude at 6 a.m. in order to reduce risk during high traffic times. TDOT officials also asked for drivers to be careful and keep an eye out for people who maybe working on the bridges.
