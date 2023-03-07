Reading with a ranger coming to Big South Fork

A great way to get a taste of camping without the cold weather
Reading with a Ranger
Reading with a Ranger(WLUC)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Still a little too chilly to take the young ones camping? Well Big South Fork may have a way to give your little ones an escape without the potential frostbite.

The National Park service will host a book reading of A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee at Big South Fork’s Bandy Creek Visitor Center on March 25 at 1 p.m. for families who have been missing the campsite this winter.

The Reading Ranger will take you on the imaginary camping trip of a lifetime as the book follows Mr. Magee and his trusty dog Dee. While on a peaceful camping trip in the mountains, the two run into a marshmallow-loving black bear before going on an exciting journey. After the event, everyone there will also get to make their own campfire craft project to take home.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Jordan Gibbs at (423) 286-7275 for more information.

