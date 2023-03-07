Reward being offered for information on missing Roane Co. teen

Officials with the Oliver Springs Police Department announced they were looking for a missing teen from Kingston.
Officials announced Jacob Clifford was last seen Feb. 10.
Officials announced Jacob Clifford was last seen Feb. 10.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they were searching for a missing 16-year-old from Kingston, according to officials with the Oliver Springs Police Department.

Jacob Clifford was last seen on Feb. 10, and may be with an adult woman.

Clifford has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5′09″.

Anyone with information should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-354-8045.

A $4,000 reward was being offered, according to a post by the police department.

