Reward being offered for information on missing Roane Co. teen

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced they were searching for a missing 16-year-old from Kingston, according to officials with the Oliver Springs Police Department.

Jacob Clifford was last seen on Feb. 10, and may be with an adult woman.

Clifford has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5′09″.

Anyone with information should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 of the Roane County Sheriff’s Office at 865-354-8045.

A $4,000 reward was being offered, according to a post by the police department.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.