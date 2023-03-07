Teacher reacts to possible class size changes coming to Tennessee

A new bill is proposing letting local school districts choose the amount of students per classroom.
New bill proposing letting local school districts choose the amount of students per classroom.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee class sizes could be changing, according to two bills running through the Senate and House of Representatives. One teacher has concerns about what that could mean.

Senate Bill 0197 was introduced by Republican Senator Jon Lundberg from Bristol, who is working on the bill with Republican House Representative Debra Mooney, who proposed HB0809. These bills include the same information.

In a statement, Lundberg said, “Every school district is different. This bill will give LEAs [Local Education Authorities] the power to make class size determinations based on what will work best for the students/teachers in their district.”

Jennifer Holder is a teacher who works with special education students, and she has a child in public school at Rutledge Elementary School in Grainger County. She is worried about this bill considering teachers in Tennessee are getting harder to find and harder to keep. She believes if schools raise the class sizes then it would only hurt the students.

“Instead of us being proactive and looking at ways to help these teachers its going to end up hurting them because we are putting more on their plate with more students and were taking away some of that time that they need for those individual students, then when the state looks at some of their testing scores and think the teacher is not doing their job, when ultimately no one is standing behind the teachers and helping support them,” said Holder.

Holder also said she thinks this bill sets up both students and teachers for failure rather than success. She worries how this will impact special education students like her son, what classes will he be in if this passes.

If passed, the law would take effect this July, just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

