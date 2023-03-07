University of Tennessee announces Alcoa High School scholarship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced a school-specific scholarship for graduates of Alcoa High School on March 7.

We're putting the “Vol” in Volunteer State!🎉 A new scholarship is now available for graduates of Alcoa High School through the Tri-Star Scholarship Program. #TennesseeTuesday #GoVols



Learn more at https://t.co/B4iKFFJ347 pic.twitter.com/FQnakU1GPY — UT Knoxville Alumni (@tennalum) March 7, 2023

This scholarship will be exclusively for a graduate of the Blount County school, however UT has similar scholarships in partnership with 17 other Tennessee high schools, six of which are in East Tennessee.

Those schools in East Tennessee include:

Austin-East High School (Knoxville)

Campbell County High School (Jacksboro)

Central High School (Knoxville)

Fulton High School (Knoxville)

West High School (Knoxville)

Tennessee High School (Bristol)

The program, dubbed the Tri-Star Scholarship Program by UT, is an initiative by the university to help Tennessee students access higher education. The program consists of three separate scholarships that range in benefits and requirements to qualify.

UT’s website states the goal of the program is “to ensure that all in-state students who qualify academically know they have a pathway to a UT education without financial barriers or burdensome debt.”

The Department of Education assessed the University of Tennessee has an average annual cost of $18,529 per student, which can add up over the course of a 4-year degree. With economic uncertainty and a sky-rocketing cost of living over the past year, scholarships like those in the Tri-Star Scholarship Program are incredibly important for students who are academically capable, yet financially challenged.

