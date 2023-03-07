University of Tennessee announces Alcoa High School scholarship

The Blount County school partnered with the university in the hopes of continuing the education of local students.
(Source: Storyblocks)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced a school-specific scholarship for graduates of Alcoa High School on March 7.

This scholarship will be exclusively for a graduate of the Blount County school, however UT has similar scholarships in partnership with 17 other Tennessee high schools, six of which are in East Tennessee.

Those schools in East Tennessee include:

  • Austin-East High School (Knoxville)
  • Campbell County High School (Jacksboro)
  • Central High School (Knoxville)
  • Fulton High School (Knoxville)
  • West High School (Knoxville)
  • Tennessee High School (Bristol)

The program, dubbed the Tri-Star Scholarship Program by UT, is an initiative by the university to help Tennessee students access higher education. The program consists of three separate scholarships that range in benefits and requirements to qualify.

UT’s website states the goal of the program is “to ensure that all in-state students who qualify academically know they have a pathway to a UT education without financial barriers or burdensome debt.”

The Department of Education assessed the University of Tennessee has an average annual cost of $18,529 per student, which can add up over the course of a 4-year degree. With economic uncertainty and a sky-rocketing cost of living over the past year, scholarships like those in the Tri-Star Scholarship Program are incredibly important for students who are academically capable, yet financially challenged.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zombie fungus in East Tennessee
Zombie fungus: The growing danger in your backyard?
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
KPD: Body found in river identified as missing Sevierville teen
Johnathan Williams
Teen charged in three-car wreck, THP says

Latest News

A Tennessee bill was proposed to the House subcommittee, that would lower the minimum age...
Tenn. House Bill would lower age requirement to carry handgun
More clouds Wednesday
More clouds and cooler air arrives Wednesday
Alexis Kirby, 27
Knoxville police looking for missing woman
Franklin Eavers, 36
Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg found