University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols will kick off the year in Neyland once again on April 15 for the 2023 annual Orange and White game, according to an announcement from The University of Tennessee. That game is coming with the first-ever Vol Village Music Festival.

That festival will be located in Lot 9 and feature live bands from noon until 2 p.m. Vol villagers will also be able to pick up some lunch at food trucks and catch an appearance from the Spirit Squad.

The game follows Tennessee’s impressive 11-win 2022 season and Orange Bowl win.

Free parking will be available at these locations:

Ag Campus with free shuttles running to and from; begins at 11:30 a.m.

G10 Garage via Neyland Dr. entry

11th Street Garage at 1100 Cumberland Ave.

White Avenue Garage at 1621 White Ave.

G17 Garage at 1800 Lake Ave.

Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. and tickets will only cost fans $5 for non-premium seats, but it will be the first time since 2011 UT has charged for the game. Proceeds will go towards the My All Campaign.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.