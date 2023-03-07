Vols impress at NFL Combine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The five athletes who represented the University of Tennessee at the NFL Combine ranked high.

Top-graded wide receiver Jalin Hyatt got the best broad jump among the Vols and in his group with 11′3″. He ran a 4.40 40-yard dash.

Cedric Tillman ran a 4.54 40-yard dash. The receiver spent the beginning of the 2022-2023 season recovering from a tightrope surgery.

Darnell Wright had the third-fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen weighing 330 lbs. since 2003, at 5.01. Wright was ranked 30th on CBS’ 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings list, the highest of UT’s class this year.

Byron Young had the second-fastest 40-yard dash for defensive linemen at 4.43. He also had the longest broad jump at 11′0″ and the second-highest vertical jump at 38″ for his position group.

Linebacker Jeremy Banks had the second-best vertical jump in his position group at 37.5″. He ran a 4.53 40-yard dash.

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for the end of April.

UT Quarterback Hendon Hooker is recovering from ACL surgery and did not participate in the 2023 NFL Combine, but is eligible to be drafted in April.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.