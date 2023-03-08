Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested an escaped prisoner from Alabama Tuesday, according to a release from the office.

The arrest happened after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama contacted KCSO officials to let them know that Adam Bolan had escaped and could be in the Knox County area.

Detectives began patrolling the area where Bolan was reported, KCSO said, and eventually stopped a Black 2014 Nissan Rogue, a car owned by his girlfriend Crystal Sobolak. The two were taken into custody at the Chick-fil-A on Mountain Grove Road.

Both were taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility after Sobolak admitted to driving Bolan to Knoxville after his escape, according to KCSO.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.