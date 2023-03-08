Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says

An escaped Alabama prisoner is now in custody in Knox County, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak(KCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested an escaped prisoner from Alabama Tuesday, according to a release from the office.

The arrest happened after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama contacted KCSO officials to let them know that Adam Bolan had escaped and could be in the Knox County area.

Detectives began patrolling the area where Bolan was reported, KCSO said, and eventually stopped a Black 2014 Nissan Rogue, a car owned by his girlfriend Crystal Sobolak. The two were taken into custody at the Chick-fil-A on Mountain Grove Road.

Both were taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility after Sobolak admitted to driving Bolan to Knoxville after his escape, according to KCSO.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Franklin Eavers, 36
Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg found
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
A look inside a classroom at Crowley's Ridge Academy that could see more students in the future.
Teacher reacts to possible class size changes coming to Tennessee

Latest News

The public can VOTE FOR RIONA once per day through March 14, 2023
Public encouraged to vote for Memphis Dog ‘Riona’ in Cadbury Easter Bunny Contest
File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
Christian Bartlett Gregory, 38
Maryville man charged with multiple sex crimes against children, BCSO says
Paula Johnson goes inside the areas best eats with her book "Unique Eats and Eateries of...
An insider’s guide to Knoxville food