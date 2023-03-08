An insider’s guide to Knoxville food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessean Paula Johnson knows a thing or two about the restaurant scene in Knoxville.

Paula runs the award winning Knoxville Food Tours, giving over 1,000 tours to locals and visitors. This love for Knoxville kitchens inspired her to write two books. Her newest, Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville, is an insider’s guide to to the people and the stories behind them.

“This book lists different restaurants and the owners and the type of food that they have,” said Johnson. “It’s laid out by neighborhood.”

The food scene in Knoxville has grown to one of the top culinary destinations in the region. While Appalachian food steals the show, Paula says the diversity of menus in Knoxville puts the Marble City on a different level.

“Today we are at Potchke, a modern Jewish deli” Said Johnson. “It’s packed! The Japanese restaurants are very popular, and I always think about Kopita, a Mediterranean restaurant on Gay street. Anything new that is introduced into town people will try it. People love to try new things here.”

Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville showcases over 80 restaurants all across Knoxville, from the newest spots to establishments that have stood the test of time.

To get your copy of Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville, pick one up locally at Union Avenue bookstore in Knoxville. You can order your copy online here.

