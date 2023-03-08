An insider’s guide to Knoxville food

Paula Johnson goes inside the area’s best eats with her book “Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville.”
Paula Johnson goes inside the areas best eats with her book "Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville."
By Harry Sullivan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessean Paula Johnson knows a thing or two about the restaurant scene in Knoxville.

Paula runs the award winning Knoxville Food Tours, giving over 1,000 tours to locals and visitors. This love for Knoxville kitchens inspired her to write two books. Her newest, Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville, is an insider’s guide to to the people and the stories behind them.

“This book lists different restaurants and the owners and the type of food that they have,” said Johnson. “It’s laid out by neighborhood.”

The food scene in Knoxville has grown to one of the top culinary destinations in the region. While Appalachian food steals the show, Paula says the diversity of menus in Knoxville puts the Marble City on a different level.

“Today we are at Potchke, a modern Jewish deli” Said Johnson. “It’s packed! The Japanese restaurants are very popular, and I always think about Kopita, a Mediterranean restaurant on Gay street. Anything new that is introduced into town people will try it. People love to try new things here.”

Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville showcases over 80 restaurants all across Knoxville, from the newest spots to establishments that have stood the test of time.

To get your copy of Unique Eats and Eateries of Knoxville, pick one up locally at Union Avenue bookstore in Knoxville. You can order your copy online here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
Franklin Eavers, 36
Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg found
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
A look inside a classroom at Crowley's Ridge Academy that could see more students in the future.
Teacher reacts to possible class size changes coming to Tennessee

Latest News

Christian Bartlett Gregory, 38
Maryville man charged with multiple sex crimes against children, BCSO says
The public can VOTE FOR RIONA once per day through March 14, 2023
Memphis dog ‘Riona’ in the running to be the next Cadbury Chocolate Easter Bunny
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a couple of cold fronts that will keep it chilly on...
Back to a seasonable chill with rain on the way
An insiders guide to Knoxville food