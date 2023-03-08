Back to a seasonable chill with rain on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cold winds and clouds keep us around “normal” temperatures for now, with showers to rain at times to end the week and for your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Wind gusts continue this morning, up to 25 mph out of the north, bringing in cooler air. It’s a partly cloudy morning, with a low of 37 degrees in the Valley. It’s in the mid 30s outlining the Valley and freezing further northeast in our area.

We’re still breezy Wednesday, but gusts are backing off to around 15 to 20 mph at times this afternoon. It’s a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day, with a high of 59 degrees. A stray shower is possible starting this evening.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with a light chilly breeze, and stray showers are possible. The low is around 39 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower is possible Thursday morning, then spotty to widely scattered showers are developing and moving through in the afternoon to evening as the humidity increases. We’ll top out around 59 degrees.

More rain moves in late Thursday night through Friday morning, then changes to scattered to spotty showers by the afternoon. We’ll be in the upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Then a stray snow shower is possible in the mountains Saturday morning, with clouds increasing again during the day and a high around 56 degrees.

Rain returns again in your First Alert 8-Day Planner Saturday night through Sunday. This steady chilly rain adds up to around an inch of rain as it last most of the day.

This changes to spotty snow in our higher elevations at times Monday and Tuesday of next week. Afternoon temperatures take a hit again, going from 50s to upper 40s early next week.

