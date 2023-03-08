Blount County dealership makes $10,000 donation to Cancer Institute

University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute receives life-saving funding for outreach program
Rick McGill Donation check with crew.
Rick McGill Donation check with crew.(Ilona Wolpin, Anoli Management / Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives from Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota presented Dr. John L. Bell, representing the Cancer Institute at The University of Tennessee Medical Center, with a check for $10,000 to support breast cancer research and outreach.

Since 2016, Rick McGill’s Toyota has donated $70,000 to the Cancer Institute at UTMC. This year, the donation will benefit the medical center’s Breast Health Outreach Program, which provides screenings and education to women in East Tennessee.

“We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, so we are honored to make a contribution towards fighting cancer in East Tennessee with the help of Toyota USA and our customers and staff,” said Rick McGill, founder of the dealership.

UTMC’s Breast Health Outreach Program provides breast health services such as mobile mammograms and free breast health educational classes to 21 East Tennessee counties. The program is funded entirely through grants, which makes donations incredibly important.

“On behalf of The University of Tennessee Medical Center’s Cancer Institute, we collectively wish to express our deepest gratitude to Rick McGill’s Toyota and their staff for their ongoing, longstanding support of the Breast Health Outreach Program and our Mobile Mammography Unit.” Said Bell, Director of the Cancer Institute at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. “Without their support, we would not be able to continue to serve our 21-county service area and fulfill our mission to serve through healing, education, and discovery.”

Donation check presentation.
Donation check presentation.(Ilona Wolpin, Anoli Management / Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota)

