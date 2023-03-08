Jefferson Co. sergeant details high-speed chase that ended in flames

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office employee Sgt. Eddie Freeman returns to work Wednesday, after spending part of his Saturday in a hospital after a high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash.

Freeman joined in on a call from the White Pine Police Department as they were chasing Zachary Taylor Arnold down I-40 West. Arnold was accused of stealing a truck, according to an incident report from JCSO.

At speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, Freeman and two other law enforcement officers chased the driver who was “barely” missing other cars on the interstate, according to Freeman who said the chase would only get more dangerous moments later.

“He caught on fire, like his left front engine compartment caught on fire and it was visually on fire,” said Freeman.

According to Freeman, officers tried bringing the driver to the right hand side of the road by safely using a box maneuver, but the driver rammed his car into Freeman’s multiple times before coming to a stop.

“I was sore in places I don’t think I could be sore. Of course I blame a lot of that on old age, but I’m still sore,” said Freeman.

The driver is facing felony gun, endangerment, drug, and kidnapping charges after a woman in the passenger seat told Arnold to stop multiple times, according to an incident report.

Freeman said he’s expecting more felony charges to be added to the driver in the coming days as he plans to return to work after a few days off resting.

