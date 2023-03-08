Knoxville ranked top 50 concert market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Visit Knoxville announced that Knoxville ranked #41 in the country’s concert markets, according to Pollstar’s concert market rankings.

Pollstar manages the live entertainment industry’s most comprehensive database of ticket sales.

“Knoxville’s really benefitting now from several decades of an evolving music scene on all levels, so you’ve got this ecosystem that’s really supportive of live music, in general,” executive director of Big Ears Music Festival Ashley Capps said.

Knoxville shot to #41 in rankings, up 56 spots from last year’s poll.

The amount of concert venues artists can choose from contributed to the jump.

“Artists say, ‘Hey, we’re going to tour. Let’s go to Knoxville. We do great business, and there are great places to play,’” said Tom Bugg, general manager of the Bijou and Tennessee Theatre.

In addition to venues, Knoxville’s geographic location helped.

Big Ears Festival brings nearly 200 performances to downtown Knoxville every spring. The festival’s executive director said East Tennessee’s music scene has evolved.

“Operating at that level and bringing in shows at that level really helped develop an ecosystem and an audience for concerts of all kinds,” said Capps.

Visit Knoxville hopes the musical momentum stays up and continues to bring tourists to East Tennessee.

“These are people from other towns who stay in Knoxville and go to these experiences, so that just really gives us a whole other platform to tell this story of why you should visit Knoxville,” said the organization’s president, Kim Bumpas.

