Lions, and Tigers, and Gators in Tennessee? Oh my!

With average temperatures changing, what new visitors could you find in your backyard?
File photo of an alligator.
File photo of an alligator.(U.S. Air Force)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you thought this winter was a bit warmer than your average Tennessee freezing season, then you’re not alone. West Tennessee has been seeing an increase in visitors from warmer areas to the south, and it may not be who you’re expecting.

TWRA officials at the Wolf River Wildlife Management Area, a protected area set aside for the conservation of wildlife and certain outdoor activities like hunting or fishing, spotted an alligator in the area.

Alligator in Tennessee
Alligator in Tennessee(TWRA)

This isn’t the first time one of these aquatic reptiles has been spotted in the state, but it does align with an interesting trend of animals more associated with traditionally warmer states making their way into the region.

Nine Banded Armadillos, now a common sight in west and middle Tennessee, have been increasingly spotted moving further east into a habitat not typically considered an armadillo’s preferred living conditions.

Armadillo in TN
Armadillo in TN(TWRA)

Unlike the armadillo, however, alligators may not be making an appearance in our neck of the woods.

“It is highly unlikely that [alligators] will ever expand their range into east Tennessee.” TWRA Wildlife Information Specialist Matthew Cameron said. “Alligators are ectothermic, meaning they cannot regulate their own body temperature which varies with the temperature of their surroundings. That’s why they thrive in tropical and subtropical environments and why they aren’t native to cold areas. Put simply, water temperatures in east Tennessee get too low during the winter for them to thrive... although they could survive.”

Fortunately for many swimmers in East Tennessee, the prehistoric reptile is not likely to extend its Tennessee expansion much further than it already has.

