LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market

The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron Taylor The Real Estate Guy)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - If you’re in the market for a home with plenty of history, look no further than one listed in Las Vegas.

The $3 million home at 1639 Valley Drive in Las Vegas once belonged to world-famous magicians Siegfried & Roy.

A Zillow listing for the property said the main house of the “Jungle Palace” was constructed in 1954 and features two bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Caption

However, the property includes four parcels total, including the main home and three guest houses.

The Siegfried & Roy home also includes three pools, a casita and a cabana, as well as numerous other amenities.

Appropriately, the property is home to a bird sanctuary and animal enclosures, according to the Zillow listing.

To view the full listing and to see more pictures, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Franklin Eavers, 36
Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg found
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state.
Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Lots for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Scattered showers late
Rain rolls in as weather remains cooler
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years