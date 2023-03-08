Lots for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these events for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Friday, March 10th:

Cruze Farm’s Magical Moovie Nights continue Friday and Saturday. It’s a free drive-in movie at Cruze Farm Pizza Barn. The movie this weekend is Toy Story and it starts at 6:30 p.m. Spots are free and first come, first served.

Saturday, March 11th:

The Knoxville Home and Garden Show is at the Knoxville Expo Center this weekend. It kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. Then on Sunday you can go from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will showcase the latest in home improvement products, services, and features.

Sunday, March 12th:

On Sunday, the Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting a free art activity for kids. It’s from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids from Kindergarten to sixth grade are welcome to come to this free event and participate in a hands-on art activity taught by an art teacher. It happens on the second Sunday of each month.

The city of Gatlinburg is kicking off its third annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Sunday. The family can go walk through a tunnel of shamrock green at Gatlinburg Skylift Park or enjoy the green glow from the Gatlinburg Space Needle. There will be live Celtic music at Anakeesta and specialty food and beverage available throughout this week-long event.

