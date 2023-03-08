Maryville man charged with multiple sex crimes against children, BCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In a statement released on Wednesday, March 8, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong and Maryville Police Chief Tony J. Crisp announced seven warrants for sex crimes against a Maryville man.

Christian Bartlett Gregory, 38, was served warrants for crimes he committed against two young boys beginning in 2018, Blount County Sheriff’s Office said. U.S. Marshals with the Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force and the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit arrested Gregory in a motel in Gatlinburg on Monday, March 6.

Charges against Gregory include:

Two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act

Rape of a child

Solicitation of a minor

Two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child

Aggravated sexual battery

An investigation into Gregory began in February after the two young boys shared allegations that Gregory had touched them inappropriately and solicited sexual acts from them as far back as 2018, BCSO officials said. Gregory, who was a friend of the family, allegedly bought them gifts ranging from gaming systems to toys and clothes in exchange for sexual acts.

Gregory is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $950,000 bond pending a hearing on March 14.

