No. 2 Vols drop midweek extra-innings battle with Boston College, 7-6

Tennessee came up just short Tuesday night following a back-and-forth game with the Eagles
Tennessee baseball. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee baseball. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics(Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics | Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics)
By William Dowling
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - #2 Tennessee came up just short in a wild, back-and-forth affair against Boston College on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, falling 7-6 in 10 innings.

The game featured four ties and five lead changes. Boston College was eventually able to hang on in extra innings, snapping the Vols’ 11 game winning streak.

The bullpen was busy for both teams as 13 pitchers combined took the mound on Tuesday night.

At the plate, Christian Moore led the way for the Vols going 3 for 5 with a HR and three RBIs. Moore also had the game tying hits in both the seventh and ninth innings.

Other players contributed with runs like Maui Ahuna, Blake Burke and Griffin Merritt. Mistakes on the base paths on multiple occasions proved to be the difference in the end.

For the Eagles, Joe Vetrano sent a pair of solo homers out of Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Cameron Leary finished the night with two hits, including the eventual game-winning home run in extra innings. In all, Boston College went yard four times on Tuesday night.

Next up, the Vols welcome Morehead State to Knoxville for weekend series. First pitch is Friday night at 6:30 p.m. All three games can be streamed on the SEC Network+ and the ESPN App.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Franklin Eavers, 36
Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg found
A look inside a classroom at Crowley's Ridge Academy that could see more students in the future.
Teacher reacts to possible class size changes coming to Tennessee
Investigators said they are looking to locate Lee Allen Denton.
East Tennessee man wanted for questioning in missing person case

Latest News

Sgt. Eddie Freeman was taken to a nearby hospital but will return to work four days after the...
Jefferson Co. sergeant details high-speed chase that ended in flames
Knoxville is ranked #41 on this list, moving up the charts from last year’s #97.
Knoxville ranked top 50 concert market
Police officer generic
Bill that would’ve allowed police to carry while drunk does not pass
Sports Authority Board finalizing financial documents for stadium
Smokies downtown ballpark clears hurdle; closer to construction