Public encouraged to vote for Memphis Dog ‘Riona’ in Cadbury Easter Bunny Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was previously reported that Riona -- the Memphis rescue dog who was set on fire -- made it into the finals for Cadbury Chocolate’s 2023 Easter Bunny Search.

Unfortunately, this was an error due an accidental opening to all candidates in Cadbury’s website.

While Riona is not a finalist, Tails of Hope Dog Rescue (TOH) encourages the public to continue to vote for Riona, if the website allows, should Cadbury honor a pet that is not a Top 10 Finalist in some way.

Cadbury says they have seen the large number of votes for Riona has generated due to her following.

Voting will close at 10:59 PM CT on March 14, 2023.

Riona was rescued by TOH after suffering fourth-degree burns on over 60% of her body and she lost her left ear when her previous owner doused her in gasoline and set her on fire on June 20, 2022.

'Riona' recovers after being set on fire June 20, 2022 (Tails of Hope Dog Rescue)

The winner will star in Cadbury’s annual Easter commercial, earn their family $5,000 and an additional $5,000 to donate to a rescue pet shelter of their choice.

The winner will be announced on March 21.

