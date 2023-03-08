Rain rolls in as weather remains cooler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a day of nearly full sunshine, we are moving into cold cloud territory. Soon those clouds bring rain by later Thursday and into early Friday.

The weekend continues the cold trend, with high elevation brief snow. Knoxville and the Valley could go back below freezing - for the first time in nearly one month - by late next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

I’m sure you felt the chill air Wednesday morning. The northeasterly winds brought a definitive drop to our March weather, though freezing temps were pretty uncommon, just as expected.

Cirrus clouds roll in tonight and we’re a little milder Thursday morning. After a quiet first two thirds of the day, rain slowly dribbles in by the end of the afternoon. Generally speaking, the rain overnight and into Friday has trended light. Still, you’ll really want something waterproof late Thursday and early Friday.

By Friday afternoon, a weak front moves in, cooling us all for the coming weekend.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts out with a few high clouds, quickly turning mostly sunny. Our first of two small chances of snow is early Saturday, but the snow is primarily in West Virginia - this is only a low chance of a glancing blow up high. We’re below average for the low and high both days this weekend but just barely.

Sunday brings us a high chance of heavier rain. Right now, we are looking at an 80% coverage. Some could see up to an inch of rain Sunday alone.

We keep the clouds on Monday but we’re much drier. The sunshine returns Tuesday, with the second weak chance of snow rolling in. There’s a lot of sunshine and a lot of drier weather for much of next week.

