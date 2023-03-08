Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On Wednesday, March 1, Tesla executives said the company will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to cut the cost of its next generation of vehicles by as much as half of the ones it now builds.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Tesla that crashed into a firetruck in California last month was operating on one of the company’s automated driving systems, U.S. safety regulators said Wednesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has dispatched a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash in Northern California that killed the Tesla driver and critically injured a passenger.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into Teslas on Autopilot repeatedly crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries in the crash in Contra Costa County.

The $1.4 million ladder truck was damaged in the crash on Interstate 680. The truck was parked to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, and the 2014 Tesla Model S had to be cut open to remove the passenger.

