Three kidnapped children recovered in Campbell County, sheriff says

The children were all under the age of 10.
Douglas Mills, 52
Douglas Mills, 52(Lee County Sheriff's Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lee County Sheriff’s Department officials in Mississippi announced that three children were found safe in Campbell County after being kidnapped.

On Tuesday, LCSD deputies responded to a call about a possible kidnapping at around 9 a.m. When deputies arrived at the home, a woman said that her biological father drove from Kentucky to Shannon, Mississippi, and kidnapped her three children under the age of 10.

LCSD officials said the suspect, Douglas Mills, 52, and two other people broke into the home and threatened the woman with a gun. Mills then left with his grandchildren, and LCSD officials believed that he was headed to his home in Kentucky.

Three people, including Mills, were taken into custody and the children were recovered in Campbell County between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to an LCSD release on Wednesday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were able to pull the suspect over on I-75 in Campbell County about 15 miles south of the Kentucky state line. “We want to thank all parties that were involved,” an LCSD representative said.

The children are currently in the custody of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services, which is working with the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services to get the children back to Mississippi.

LCSD said that the kidnapping was custodial. “This was a family situation,” an LCSD representative said. “They are in the legal custody of their mother here in Shannon [Mississippi].”

Along with Mills, Vanessa C. Cox, 45, and Sheila Hood, 50, were also taken into custody and awaiting extradition to Mississippi in the Campbell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Franklin Eavers, 36
Ohio man reported missing in Gatlinburg found
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

Rick McGill Donation check with crew.
Blount County dealership makes $10,000 donation to Cancer Institute
Scattered showers late
Rain rolls in as weather remains cooler
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Lots for the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
The public can VOTE FOR RIONA once per day through March 14, 2023
Public encouraged to vote for Memphis Dog ‘Riona’ in Cadbury Easter Bunny Contest