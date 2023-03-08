Young-Williams needs help with adoptions, fostering as warmer months approach

The animal center sees an increase of kittens during the spring, summer months
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked for the community’s help to either adopt or foster some of their current animals as the warmer months approach.

Around March or April is considered kitten season, according to Young-Williams. Justin Young with the animal center said they’re expecting hundreds of kittens in the next few months.

“We’re trying to move some of the animals here out to make room for some of those kittens and cats when they come in in the coming months,” Young said.

Young-Williams has pets up for adoption at both of its locations off of Division St. and Kingston Pike. Fostering may be a good option first if people are considering adopting animals.

“It’s free, it’s temporary and we give you everything you need to take care of that animal while it’s in your care,” Young said.

Fostering information can be found here.

