Alcoa man charged with financial exploitation of elderly, TBI says

Michael Darren Johnson was hired by an elderly homeowner as a handyman, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Michael Darren Johnson
Michael Darren Johnson(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Thursday that a man was charged in a theft case involving an elderly adult.

Michael Darren Johnson was hired by an elderly homeowner as a handyman, according to TBI officials. The homeowner hired Johnson to complete several home improvement projects in Loudon County.

TBI officials said that the homeowner gave Johnson around $5,000 to buy materials between Nov. and Dec. 2022. However, Johnson never purchased the materials, according to the announcements.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson, charging him with theft and financial exploitation of an elderly adult. TBI officials said that Johnson was served in the Butler County, Kentucky, jail where he was being held for unrelated charges.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

