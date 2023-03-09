Argument that turned deadly on New Year’s Eve results in murder conviction

Man convicted in January for a 2021 shooting is sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Dtearius Carvell Southern
Dtearius Carvell Southern(Knox County Sheriffs Office)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville District Attorney’s office prosecutors announced a 23-year sentence for a Knoxville man convicted in January.

In a release on Thursday, prosecutors announced that in a sentencing hearing conducted by Judge Steve Sword, Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was ordered to serve 23 years in prison.

Previous Coverage: Man convicted after shooting, killing ex’s boyfriend in front of their child, report says

“Unfortunately, this is another example of a defendant using a firearm during an argument,” said Knox County DA Charme Allen. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute both violent offenders and felons in possession of firearms.”

Prosecutors said on Dec. 31, 2021, the victim of the shooting was celebrating New Year’s Eve with his girlfriend and her two children. Southern, the father of one of the children, was invited to the home by the victim to join the family.

During the evening, Southern made an unwanted advance on his ex-girlfriend and was asked to leave, according to the release. Southern refused, and the argument turned physical. While arguing, Southern allegedly pulled a firearm and shot the victim twice.

Southern also has a prior felony conviction for possession with intent to sell marijuana.

