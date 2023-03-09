Big Ears Music Festival set to return to Knoxville for 10th time

With over 200 concerts over a four day period, Big Ears 2023 has something for everyone.
City of Knoxville
City of Knoxville(WVLT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taking place in over a dozen venues across a four day period, Big Ears Music Festival is back for the 10th time to kick off 2023′s festival season.

The festival begins on March 30 and run through April 2, and stretches across most of downtown Knoxville. Nationally recognized by organizations like The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest music bashes,” Big Ears brings in locals and tourists alike to check out the unique sounds of bands that aren’t afraid to experiment.

Recognizable bands like American rock band Los Lobos and The Mountain Goats join talented smaller artists to put on over 200 concerts of various genres.

The Grammy Award-winning Los Lobos. (Source: Los Lobos)
The Grammy Award-winning Los Lobos. (Source: Los Lobos)

Tickets are selling out quickly though, with only single and 4-day passes left on the festivals website. For more information including a full line-up and locations, bigearsfestival.org is the festivals official website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Morristown police are investigating after a man said he found his girlfriend and dog dead near...
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the scene of a working house fire.
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown