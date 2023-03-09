Big Ears Music Festival set to return to Knoxville for 10th time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taking place in over a dozen venues across a four day period, Big Ears Music Festival is back for the 10th time to kick off 2023′s festival season.

The festival begins on March 30 and run through April 2, and stretches across most of downtown Knoxville. Nationally recognized by organizations like The New York Times as “one of the world’s greatest music bashes,” Big Ears brings in locals and tourists alike to check out the unique sounds of bands that aren’t afraid to experiment.

Recognizable bands like American rock band Los Lobos and The Mountain Goats join talented smaller artists to put on over 200 concerts of various genres.

The Grammy Award-winning Los Lobos. (Source: Los Lobos)

Tickets are selling out quickly though, with only single and 4-day passes left on the festivals website. For more information including a full line-up and locations, bigearsfestival.org is the festivals official website.

