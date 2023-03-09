Billboard aims to spread awareness of fentanyl poisoning using the faces of those lost

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2022, 110,000 Americans died of drug overdoses. 80 percent of those who died were poisoned by fentanyl.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is a drug 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

A billboard now stands in West Knoxville, dedicated to those who have died of fentanyl poisoning.

”These messages are important. We need people to listen. Every time this happens it’s not just my child or their child. Someone is dying right now, and no one is there so this awareness needs to be seen,” said Lisa Kula, whose son died of fentanyl poisoning.

The billboard is by the group 4 Them We Fight, and it’s one of many across the United States, with different faces and different stories, but all with the same ending.

”These billboards go up all over, we the parents pay for them. We’re trying to save lives, and we couldn’t save our children so we’re trying to save everyone else’s,” said Kim Smith whose son Mark died of fentanyl poisoning.

Monday, standing outside the billboard along Lovell Road, ten families gathered holding pictures of their loved ones, some sharing the story of what loss has been like for them.

”Mine’s been since 2015 since he’s been gone and not any day is any better, and it never will be,” said Kula.

The billboard will move momentarily to Kingston Pike east of Pellissippi Parkway.

”It’s a shame that we all have to stand here today and you know, there’s so much of this coming into this country,” said Kula.

It is all in an effort to reduce the jetliner number of Americans dying every day, hoping to turn the tide of something taking many lives.

