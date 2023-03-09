Blount Memorial Hospital sends cease-and-desist letter to UT Medical Center

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders at Blount Memorial Hospital are ordering the University of Tennessee Medical Center to stop negotiating with Blount County over a management change.

Attorneys representing Blount Memorial sent a cease-and-desist letter to UTMC last month.

This comes after Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell announced his intention to have UT Medical manage Blount Memorial.

“If you read the letter, you have a very clear understanding of our position,” said Dr. Hal Naramore, CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital. “And there’s really nothing I would add to that.”

The letter said that continued talks between UT Medical and Blount County “will clearly constitute intentional interference.” It went on to say, “Our client may authorize us to pursue all available legal remedies, including monetary damages.”

Mitchell gave several reasons as to why he’s looking to give UT Medical management of Blount Memorial, including to improve the financial stability of the hospital. Naramore pointed to a recent poll of the community that suggests people want county leadership to back off.

“Should the county be involved in our operations? 74% said no,” Naramore said. “And there was another question that was kind of similar. It’s asking whether the county government should be involved. And 74% of those people said no as well.”

Naramore also said that the hospital’s finances have improved, up more than $9 million since last year.

The cease-and-desist letter that was sent two weeks ago gave UT Medical 24 hours to stop negotiations with the county.

WVLT News reached out to both parties for comment but did not hear back. Mitchell said that every action he takes is for the benefit of Blount County citizens and the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.