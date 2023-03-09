Cherokee National Forest announces schedule for recreation sites

With warm temperatures on the horizon, the national park announces 2023 operating dates.
Cherokee National Forest / Source: (Cherokee National Forest)
Cherokee National Forest / Source: (Cherokee National Forest)(WVLT)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service officials announced planned operating dates for recreational sites in the Cherokee National Forest for the 2023 season on March 9.

The Cherokee National Forest, nestled in the Southern Appalachian Mountains of East Tennessee, covers approximately 650,000 acres and offers a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities and seasonal experiences for the over 2 million yearly visitors the park hosts.

With recent warm temperatures giving the feeling of spring in the air, a return to the outdoors has been on many East Tennesseans minds. This means that campgrounds and swimming areas that are winterized during the colder months are finally set to reopen in the near future.

Throughout the year, most recreation sites that provide access to trails, rivers, lakes, remote backcountry and target shooting areas, as well as several less-developed campgrounds, remain open. However, the more highly developed areas are usually shut down from late-fall through mid-spring due to low visitation, lower staff numbers and freezing temperatures that cause damage to water and wastewater systems.

Most campsites are set to open around March 24, but for a comprehensive list of campsites available for reservations and when they open, you can visit the parks website here.

