KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 4100 block of East Governor John Sevier Highway.

There are “confirmed victims,” Rural Metro Fire officials said.

WVLT News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire in the 4100 block of E. Governor John Sevier Hwy with confirmed victims. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/YBJ6NeDYRJ — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) March 9, 2023

