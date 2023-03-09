Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill

Average card holder has $5,500 in debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit card debt reached a record high of $986 billion at the end of 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

While making the minimum payment can be tempting, particularly if you’re on a tight budget, Bankrate.com’s Ted Rossman said that will only lengthen the amount of time it will take to get out of debt.

“The typical formula, there is just 1% of the balance plus interest, and that’s not nearly enough,” Rossman explained. “You have the average credit card debt, which is about $5,500, according to TransUnion. If you only make minimum payments at the average interest rate, you’ll be in debt for about 17 years and you’ll pay about $7500 in interest.”

Rossman had several tips to tackle significant credit card debt:

  • Pay as much as you can above the minimum amount due
  • Consider transferring debt from high interest rate cards to a lower or zero rate promotional card
  • Research non-profit credit counseling agencies like Money Management International, which can help you create a debt management plan
  • For those with good credit, low-rate personal loans can offer rates as low as 7% over the life of the loan

The bottom line: any action towards tackling your debt is a step in the right direction.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has guides on managing debt, consolidating credit card debt, and finding a credit counselor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says

Latest News

Volunteers help clean up on the shoreline of the Tennessee River.
Tennessee River cleanup project to kick off Friday
Volunteers help clean up on the shoreline of the Tennessee River.
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
A restaurant in West Virginia has new mechanical workers to help with the dishes.
‘They’re awesome’: Golden Corral restaurant has two robotic workers
A routine traffic stop turned out to be a blessing in disguise for a South Carolina woman.
Traffic stop leads to lifesaving brain surgery for woman
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans