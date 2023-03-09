Gatlinburg-Pittman falls short at girls state tournament

Lady Highlanders eliminated by McMinn Central in quarterfinals
Gatlinburg-Pittman girl's basketball
Gatlinburg-Pittman girl's basketball(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tournament play continues for high school basketball, and the Gatlinburg-Pittman girl’s team is no stranger to state tournament play.

The Highlanders returned for its fifth appearance in the state quarterfinals in seven years. This time they met an all-around athletic McMinn Central team that dominates on defense and in transition.

Highlanders’ Nya Burns went 7-for-12 from the field and finished with 14 points. The Highlanders got plenty of help on the inside from Maddy Newman, who led the team in points with 19 on 6-of-9 shooting.

The referees got great use out of their whistles in this contest as a total of 54 trips were made to the free-throw line between both teams.

The Highlanders didn’t have an answer for McMinn’s Molly Masingale as she posted a game-high 29 points.

GP would get bumped from the tournament as they lose 62-50.

They end their season 28-6 and 6-2 in district play.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown

Latest News

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
Vols advance to SEC Tourney Quarterfinals
Versus Texas A&M
Tennessee basketball gears up for SEC Tournament play
Bearden girls basketball
A heartbreaker in the state quarterfinal for Bearden Lady Bulldogs
Bearden Bulldogs
A heartbreaker in the state qualifier for Bearden Lady Bulldogs