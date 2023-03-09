Gatlinburg-Pittman falls short at girls state tournament

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tournament play continues for high school basketball, and the Gatlinburg-Pittman girl’s team is no stranger to state tournament play.

The Highlanders returned for its fifth appearance in the state quarterfinals in seven years. This time they met an all-around athletic McMinn Central team that dominates on defense and in transition.

Highlanders’ Nya Burns went 7-for-12 from the field and finished with 14 points. The Highlanders got plenty of help on the inside from Maddy Newman, who led the team in points with 19 on 6-of-9 shooting.

The referees got great use out of their whistles in this contest as a total of 54 trips were made to the free-throw line between both teams.

The Highlanders didn’t have an answer for McMinn’s Molly Masingale as she posted a game-high 29 points.

GP would get bumped from the tournament as they lose 62-50.

They end their season 28-6 and 6-2 in district play.

