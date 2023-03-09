A heartbreaker in the state qualifier for Bearden Lady Bulldogs

Bradley Central took Bearden to the final minute.
Bradley Central took Bearden to the final minute.
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bearden girl’s basketball team returned to the state qualifiers in Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon with the hope of getting one stage closer to the state championship game.

However, a tough Bradley Central team gave Bearden more than it could handle. A 57-game winning streak snapped as Bradley defeated the defending state champions, 55-53.

Bearden was 0-10 from the field in the first quarter. They fell behind by double-digits in the second half and foul trouble plagued the team. Florida State signee Avery Treadwell fouled out with six minutes remaining.

Freshman Natalya Hodge played the whole game and had a game-high 23 points.

While Hodge helped keep the Lady Bulldogs within reach, Bradley dominated in transition posting 14-0 points on fast breaks.

Bearden would mount a comeback, erasing a 16-point deficit to tie the game with less than a minute remaining.

Bradley got the final look and offensive board and layup as the buzzer sounded knocking Bearden out of the tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs end their season 35-1, an improbable run when considering they lost six of their top seven scorers from a season ago.

The game was a heartbreaker for this team, but there is still much success to celebrate.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Lady Vol basketball
Key Tennessee player returning to the court
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A teen who was at the center of an Endangered Young Adult Alert from Sevierville was found dead...
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says

Latest News

Bearden Bulldogs
A heartbreaker in the state qualifier for Bearden Lady Bulldogs
Tennessee baseball. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics
No. 2 Vols drop midweek extra-innings battle with Boston College, 7-6
Five athletes represented the University of Tennessee at the 2023 NFL Combine on March 2,...
Vols impress at NFL Combine
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival