Knox County Schools district could start paying for playgrounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Paying for a playground is not fun and games, but it’s actually pretty expensive. Right now, it’s up to each school in Knox County to come up with the money, but that could change.

“We, just in the last month, have approved almost $400,000 for just two playgrounds,” said Daniel Watson, the District 3 Representative for the Knox County School Board.

The money is usually the school’s responsibility to raise, but a proposal on Thursday’s Knox County School Board agenda is looking to change the procedure and put the financial responsibility on the school district instead.

“If it’s a basic tool for education, then we need to be doing it and not putting that burden on the community,” Watson said.

If passed, the school district would cover the cost of playgrounds for new elementary and pre-schools in the county.

Watson said those fundraising efforts can take years, something Audra Caylor, Parent Teacher Organization President for Hardin Valley Elementary, knows firsthand.

“For PTOs, it is a huge financial burden to save anywhere between three to five years, just to either build a playground, replace a playground, repair a playground, anything,” Caylor said.

The proposal would include a playground for Mill Creek Elementary, which is being designed. Caylor said it would be even harder for a brand-new PTO to raise enough money.

“They’re going to look at their annual budget and be like, we won’t be able to provide certain programs for teachers, or students, or provide these things because all they’re going to be focusing on is trying to raise money for that playground,” Caylor said.

Watson said the topic was discussed at a work session earlier this week, and it did not get a lot of pushback. It needs at least five out of nine votes to pass.

If passed, the school district would only be responsible for new playgrounds at new schools. Watson said the ultimate goal is for the district to cover the cost for all playground repairs and replacements too.

