LIVE THREAD: Vols begin SEC Tourney run against Ole Miss Rebels

Tennessee opened SEC play Dec. 28th with a 4-point win at Oxford
Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (22-9) enters the week looking to defend its 2022 SEC Tournament title. A year ago in Tampa, the Vols defeated Mississippi State, Kentucky and Texas A&M in a three-day span to capture the program’s first SEC Tournament title in 43 years. 

This is the second meeting this season between Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Vols defeated the Rebels in Oxford on Dec. 28, 63-59, and have won seven of the past eight meetings overall. 

With a win Thursday, The Vols will advance to face No. 4 seed Missouri in Friday’s quarterfinals at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

1ST HALF

