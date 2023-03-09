Lt. Gov. McNally responds to criticism of social media comments

A spokesperson said McNally had no intention of stopping his interactions on social media.
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Randy McNally Instagram comments(WSMV)
By Amanda Hara and Ryan Breslin
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally responded Thursday to questions about his interactions on social media.

The statement came following comments McNally made on an Instagram video posted by Franklyn McClur, a 20-year-old man. In the video, McClur is wearing makeup. McNally responded with several fire emojis and the words, “Way to go Finn!!! You light up the world!!!”

Communications Director Adam said, “Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with the constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media.”

Some Instagram users questioned Lt. Gov. McNally’s comment considering his support of a bill that restricts where adult cabaret shows can take place.

Lt. Gov. McNally has made several comments on the page, spanning across several months.
Lt. Gov. McNally has made several comments on the page, spanning across several months.(Instagram)

“So now you’re going to go against your peers and revoke these laws you just passed,” one user commented.

A bill restricting drag and cabaret shows in Tennessee was signed into law by Tennessee Gov. Lee earlier this month. The law restricts adult cabaret shows from happening in public places or venues where children may be present.

Lt. Gov. McNally voted to concur with the amendment of SB0003, which as amended reads: Creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for a person to engage in adult cabaret entertainment on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret entertainment could be viewed by a person who is not an adult. Establishes that a second or subsequent such offense is a Class E felony.

“I do think it’s hypocritical that he would be kind to me and then not kind to other people like me,” said McClur, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “I mean that’s so sad, if he can appreciate me and the art that I make, and who I am as a person then he can definitely appreciate other people.”

Kleinheider said McNally had no intention of stopping his interactions on social media, “As anyone in Tennessee politics knows, Lt. Governor McNally is a prolific social media commenter. He takes great pains to view every post he can and frequently posts encouraging things to many of his followers.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says

Latest News

Morristown police are investigating after a man said he found his girlfriend and dog dead near...
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the scene of a working house fire.
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams helping after 43 animals removed from Knoxville home, center says
Andres Antonio Tomas, 26
Man convicted in killing motorcyclist while driver under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine