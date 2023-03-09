Man convicted in killing motorcyclist while driver under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine

Investigators said the crash was so severe that it broke the motorcycle in half.
Andres Antonio Tomas, 26
Andres Antonio Tomas, 26(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The office of District Attorney Charme Allen announced a conviction Thursday, saying that Andres Antonio Tomas, 26, pled guilty to killing a motorcyclist while driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.

Previous Coverage: Man charged after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened in May of 2022 on Bruhin Road in Knoxville. Investigators said that Tomas was driving a Honda Civic when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a motorcyclist, killing them and breaking the bike in half.

Tomas then reportedly fled from the scene on foot, later being found by police at his brother’s house. Those same officers said they found open containers of beer in the Civic and evidence of drug use in Tomas’s blood. Additionally, Tomas’ blood alcohol content was reportedly almost double the legal limit.

“This is another example of the dangers of impaired driving,” said DA Allen. “We prosecute DUI cases in the hope that strict enforcement and aggressive prosecution may help prevent tragedies like the one in this case.”

Tomas was sentenced to 10 years.

