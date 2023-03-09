Oak Ridge AMVETS post to celebrate 75th anniversary

The Anderson County veterans organization plans to commemorate the anniversary with their Veterans Appreciation Celebration.
AMVETS appreciation celebration.
AMVETS appreciation celebration.(Aloysius Patrimonio | Storyblocks)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge’s AMVETS Post 2 announced plans to celebrate their 75th anniversary in a very service-oriented way, by throwing a thank-you-to-veterans bash.

The organization will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Celebration on March 11 at 190 Adams Lane in Oak Ridge. The event will begin at 11a.m. and go through 3 p.m. with an official dedication event at 1 p.m..

The celebration will include family friendly activities including Summer Knights Car Club Cruise-In, Live Music by Dynamic Panic, Photo and Tell Us a Story Booths, a Kids Coloring Table and games of Corn Hole. There will also be several food trucks on site for those looking for lunch ideas.

The event will be open to the public and AMVETS encourages everyone to come and celebrate our veteran and active duty military community.

(Max Cotton)

AMVETS will also host a concert by Oliver Springs native and Nashville recording artist Janelle Arthur at the posts location on March 10 at 7 p.m.. Tickets are available online here, or at The Garage Bar and Grill or Pro Service Motorsports in Oliver Springs, TN.

AMVETS is a volunteer-led service organization formed by World War II veterans of the U.S. military. The organization consists of about 250,000 members, all veterans, and advocates for its members and for causes that its members deem “helpful to the nation at large.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says

Latest News

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
LIVE THREAD: Vols begin SEC Tourney run against Ole Miss Rebels
Morristown police are investigating after a man said he found his girlfriend and dog dead near...
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Rural Metro Fire crews responded to the scene of a working house fire.
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
Randy McNally Instagram comments
Lt. Gov. McNally responds to criticism of social media comments