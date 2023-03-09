Oak Ridge AMVETS post to celebrate 75th anniversary

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge’s AMVETS Post 2 announced plans to celebrate their 75th anniversary in a very service-oriented way, by throwing a thank-you-to-veterans bash.

The organization will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Celebration on March 11 at 190 Adams Lane in Oak Ridge. The event will begin at 11a.m. and go through 3 p.m. with an official dedication event at 1 p.m..

The celebration will include family friendly activities including Summer Knights Car Club Cruise-In, Live Music by Dynamic Panic, Photo and Tell Us a Story Booths, a Kids Coloring Table and games of Corn Hole. There will also be several food trucks on site for those looking for lunch ideas.

The event will be open to the public and AMVETS encourages everyone to come and celebrate our veteran and active duty military community.

(Max Cotton)

AMVETS will also host a concert by Oliver Springs native and Nashville recording artist Janelle Arthur at the posts location on March 10 at 7 p.m.. Tickets are available online here, or at The Garage Bar and Grill or Pro Service Motorsports in Oliver Springs, TN.

AMVETS is a volunteer-led service organization formed by World War II veterans of the U.S. military. The organization consists of about 250,000 members, all veterans, and advocates for its members and for causes that its members deem “helpful to the nation at large.”

