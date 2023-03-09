Scattered showers to sunshine Friday before more rain this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers arrive overnight into Friday but become spotty by the afternoon. We’ll remain on the cooler side before heavier rain arrives Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts with a 60% coverage of our area in rain dropping back to a 40% coverage by the morning. We’ll start Friday around 49 degrees.

Friday comes with varying views as we start out cloudy with some showers. The rain becomes spotty and we’ll see some afternoon sunshine with a high of 58 degrees. By the time we get done with the rain, we will only collect about a quarter of an inch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower or mountain snow shower lingers overnight Friday but is gone by Saturday morning. Temperatures start out near 35 degrees. Saturday looks mostly sunny most of the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon to evening. The high will be around 56 degrees.

Rain moves in late Saturday and really lasts through Sunday, with only some pauses and an overall rainy day. This adds up to at least an inch of rain for most of our area. It’s a cold rain too with highs only in the lower 50s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain changes to a few snow showers early Monday. Stray mountain snow showers lingers into early Tuesday as well, and highs are in the upper 40s for the first half of next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

