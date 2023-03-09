Showers gradually increase today, with another cold front on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds linger and some showers are developing, with a weak cold front’s broken line of rain headed this week. The next cold front is a rainier one, keeping the chill around on into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with a light chilly breeze, and stray showers are possible. The low is around 39 degrees.

Rain showers are isolated most of today, then scattered this afternoon to evening, at a 40% coverage of our area. We’ll top out around 59 degrees.

Tonight starts with a 60% coverage of our area in rain, dropping back to a 40% coverage by the morning. We’ll start Friday around 49 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with varying views, as we start out cloudy with some showers. The rain becomes spotty, and we’ll see some afternoon sunshine with a high of 58 degrees.

Clouds return Friday evening, and the spotty rain showers change to some flurries in our higher elevations and spotty mountain snow. The low will be around 35 degrees by Saturday morning, with a cold wind.

Saturday looks mostly sunny most of the day, with increasing clouds in the afternoon to evening. The high will be around 56 degrees.

Rain moves in late Saturday and really lasts through Sunday, with only some pauses and an overall rainy day, this adds up to at least an inch of rain for most of our area.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain changes to a few snow showers early Monday. Stray mountain snow showers lingers into early Tuesday as well, and highs are in the upper 40s for the first half of next week.

